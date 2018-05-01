Connecticut House considering bump stock ban

The Connecticut House of Representatives is considering legislation making it a crime to sell, purchase, use or manufacture devices which enhance a firearm's rate of fire, including bump stocks.

Under a bill being debated Tuesday evening, violators would face a class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine up to $5,000, or both.

About a dozen bump stocks were found among weapons used by the man who carried out the October 2017 Las Vegas shooting, which left 58 dead and more than 800 others injured.

Proponents say the bill is needed to keep the public safe, but opponents say it's unnecessary.

Republican Rep. Rob Sampson says the state would be banning an item that has "never ever been involved in a crime" in Connecticut.

