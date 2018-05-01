PD: Car drives into Hockanum River in East Hartford

A mother was arrested after her car went into the Hockanum River on Tuesday night. (WFSB)

A woman is facing charges after police said leading officers on a chase in East Hartford on Tuesday night while her two children were inside of the car.

Police said around 10:30 p.m., a car with two occupants drove into the Hockanum River near the intersection of Preston and Arbutus streets.

Investigators said police tried to pull the woman over for a license place violation.

There was a short chase before her car went down an embankment and plunged four or five feet into the water.

The mother, who has 12 outstanding warrants, is now facing several charges including risk of injury to a minor.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the incident.

