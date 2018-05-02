1 shot in overnight Hartford shooting

Police are investigating a shooting on Franklin Avenue in Hartford on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

Hartford police are investigating an early morning shooting on Franklin Avenue near Warner Street.

Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that one male was shot and at Hartford Hospital in stable condition.

Officers had the area around 181 Franklin Ave. taped off since the overnight hours for their investigation.

The roads have since reopened to traffic.

A Channel 3 crew saw police placing markers and collecting evidence in front of Franklin Motors and the Select gas station.

Police said they responded to the scene around 12:15 a.m. after receiving a call about a serious assault with a firearm.

They found that the victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

They established a crime scene and sent additional officers to the hospital to find the victim.

Police said the victim suffered two gunshot wounds.

There's no word on a motive or a suspect.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.