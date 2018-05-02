House votes to ban bump stocks

The Connecticut House of Representatives voted late Tuesday to ban bump stocks weeks after Gov. Dannel Malloy proposed the ban.

The vote of 114 to 35 bans enhancements that increase the rate of fire for semiautomatic weapons, including items such as bump stocks, trigger cranks, binary trigger systems, and other modifications.

“By approving this legislation, we are honoring the intent of the gun laws we passed after the massacre of children and teachers in Newtown,” said Rep. William Tong, a Democrat who represents Stamford and Darien and chairs the House Judiciary Committee. “Sandy Hook Elementary taught us a cruel lesson: Automatic weapons have no place in our state and bump stocks cannot be used to circumvent the laws that protect us.”

The legislation is House Bill 5542, An Act Concerning Bump Stocks and Other Means of Enhancing the Rate of Fire of a Firearm. It closely mirrors similar legislation introduced this session by Malloy, Senate Bill 18.

The bill next moves to the state Senate for consideration.

“The vote in the House [Tuesday] represents an important step in our ongoing efforts to keep our communities safe,” Malloy said. “I cannot see one legitimate reason why anyone needs to own a bump stock other than for the mass shooting of people."

The gun advocacy group the Connecticut Citizens Defense League has been opposed to the measure.

"CCDL does not support restricting the rights of law abiding gun owners," said Scott Wilson, president, CCDL. "Given that a bump stock ban will not actually prevent an individual from replicating the act of bump-firing a gun, this bill accomplishes nothing meaningful. It is a feel good and politically driven piece of legislation. There were numerous attempts made by certain legislators to address meaningful solutions to violence that involves firearms, but those ideas have been rejected throughout this entire debate."

Wilson also said the maker of the devices already stopped making them.

"So any action taken by the state legislature is relatively moot at this point," he said. "Especially when you consider there is an impending ban on the instruments at the federal level."

