Warm temps, chance for strong storms Thursday

In a major temperature turnaround, parts of the state saw 90 degrees on Wednesday.

It felt more like mid-June on with the abundant sunshine and warm temperatures.

A temperature of 92 degrees was recorded in Windsor Locks on Wednesday afternoon, just shy of breaking the record of 93 that was set in 2001.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said another warm day is on tap for Thursday, but bringing some humidity as well.

With that humidity comes a chance for some storms on Thursday afternoon.

"Some storms could produce strong to damaging wind gusts, very heavy rainfall, and perhaps even some hail," DePrest said.

The storms will be isolated, so not everyone will see one.

Track them with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

The mugginess is expected to continue into Friday ahead of a cold front.

It'll be a partly-to-mostly-cloudy day with temperatures topping out in the 80s inland.

"Once again, there is a chance for a strong to potentially severe thunderstorm," DePrest said.

The best chance for a storm will come Friday evening, when the cold front moves in.

Things should cool down for the weekend, but only into the 70s for both days.

There is a chance for showers during the second half of the weekend.

"With abundant cloud cover and showers, Sunday should be cooler with highs 70-75," DePrest said.

