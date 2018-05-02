Newington police seek public's help to identify illegal ATV rider

Neighbors in Newington remain fed up with illegal ATV riding in the town.
Police are asking for their help to identify at least one of them.
They released a surveillance photo of whom they called an "erratic" ATV rider who went through town on April 22.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 860-666-8445.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.