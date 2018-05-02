Newington police seek public's help to identify illegal ATV rider

Police hope the public can help identify this illegal ATV rider who rode through Newington on April 22. (Newington police)

Neighbors in Newington remain fed up with illegal ATV riding in the town.

Police are asking for their help to identify at least one of them.

They released a surveillance photo of whom they called an "erratic" ATV rider who went through town on April 22.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 860-666-8445.

