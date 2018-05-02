Boats heading from land to sea to prepare for start of season

Boats in Old Saybrook prepared for boating season on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Boats on dry land in Old Saybrook headed to the water on Wednesday in preparation for the start of boating season.

With temperatures in the 80s, marinas said a final push was underway to get boats ready for Memorial Day weekend.

All of the nearly 250 boats at Oak Leaf Marina in Old Saybrook went out for the first time this season.

Channel 3 tagged along as marine technician Michael Fraenza went through one of the boats.

“We’ll start in the engine compartment, checking fluid levels so oil level, transmission fluid [and] make sure the air filters are clean on the motors," Fraenza said.

The boats are inspected from top to bottom.

“A boat like this could take a couple of days [to] a day to go through it and make sure everything is squared away and of course you’re going to come across things you have to address," Fraenza said.

Fraenza said the colder weather made things a little difficult for them.

“We had a cool April so it was kinda tough to get the ball rolling and now with this weather, people are going to want their boats in the water and they’re going to want to go boating," he said.

They're also painting, waxing, cleaning and relaunching.

“[We're] basically allowing boat owners to come back to ready boats where they can enjoy as much of the season here in Connecticut," said Scott Masse, owner, Oak Leaf Marina.

Masse said his team doesn't take a break. They work year-round to ensure customers enjoy as much of the season as possible.

"It’s a very short season, we want to keep as many guys running as we can until we get to Labor Day or the fall," he said.

The unofficial start to boating season is Memorial Day.

