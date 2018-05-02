Gravestone dispute brings more pain to grieving husband

Rose Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill said it will not budge on the issue of a grave marker size. (WFSB)

A dispute over a gravestone in Rocky Hill has brought more grief to a man who recently lost his wife of 50 years.

Art Boyle of Newington said he picked out the perfect marker to honor his late wife. He said the cemetery approved it at the time.

Now, however, he said the marker is not being allowed.

Art Boyle lost his wife after a brief illness last year.

It was a devastating blow he said was made worse by what happened a couple of months later at the cemetery.

"It was about two months following her death that we started talking about the type of marker you can put down there," Art Boyle explained.

Frances Boyle was buried at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill.

Art Boyle said he regularly visits the cemetery and his wife's gravesite.

"We began the process of putting together the type of a marker that I wanted for my wife and I," he said.

He said he received information from Rose Hill, but ultimately found memorials.com, which offered a better price on the type of marker he wanted.

They mocked it up and sent it to Rose Hill for approval.

"Nothing is approved until they, memorials.com, contact the funeral park, make arrangements [and] get approval for the size, etc. etc.," Art Boyle said. "She had enclosed the copy of the approval signed by representatives of Rose Hill."

Once he obtained that signed approval, he thought all was well, until the day before Thanksgiving.

He called with a question about how the marker would be installed and spoke to Maria Judge from Rose Hill.

Hill said the marker was too big and wouldn't be allowed.

"At that point I was apprised by Ms. Judge that they were not going to accept delivery of [an] already pre-approved, bought, paid for marker," Art Boyle said. "Just over $3,000."

The I-Team reached out to Rose Hill.

Judge said the marker was approved by her staff, but by mistake.

She said the size marker Boyle picked was simply too big and too heavy for the park.

She declined to speak to the I-Team on camera, but Rose Hill sent Channel 3 a statement deeply apologizing to Art Boyle.

"We offered to pay the full cost of the monument that was created with the wrong specifications, and immediately order the correct size marker; whereby Mr. Boyle would actually incur less costs as the correct size marker is less expensive," the statement read. "We regret any inconvenience this has caused and have reviewed our order policies with our entire staff."

Art Boyle said it wasn't enough.

"I don't want the money, I want the marker," he said. "I want the marker that had been signed for, that had been approved."

Art Boyle said he hired a lawyer and threatened to sue.

However, Rose Hill isn't backing down. It continues to maintain that the marker he selected is too big.

"Make it a one and done," Art Boyle said. "You authorized it, your staff authorized it, it got made, it got paid for, it's sitting there. Put it in."

For now, both sides are calling it a stalemate.

Rose Hill said its staff sees Art Boyle all the time and they like him personally.

Though on this issue, management said it won't bend the rules, regardless of the mistake.

