Despite being in the 'quiet corner,' Killingly has a lot to offer

Despite being located in the 'quiet corner' of the state, Killingly has a lot to offer (WFSB)

On Wednesday, Channel 3 got a tour of Killingly as part of another installment of 20 Towns in Twenty Days.

Killingly is home to a lot of local shops, local characters, and a high school football team that won the state championship this year.

“People say you don't really have a town unless you have a bookstore,” said Jim Weigel, the proprietor of Pourings and Passages. “I was a school librarian 37 years and I just love books. My mom and dad really turned me onto books and I just like spreading books to other people.”

The books at his store are gently used, and he said his prices are very reasonable, with books ranging usually from $1 to $5.

He added that everything is donated, including jewelry and vinyl.

All the profits from the bookstore go to Saint James School.

“Since opening in November 2015 we have made close to $100,000 selling books in a market where people said nobody buys books anymore but they really do,” Weigel said.

A short walk away, is Tunk City Revival, which gives Killingly a splash of color.

“I just want people to have fun,” said shop owner and curator Rena Masson.

She makes painting fun and holds birthday parties for children and paint nights for adults.

“Everybody is an artist. Everybody can be creative if you have the tools and like the space to play,” Masson said.

She said the wall art and crafty decos are made by local artists.

“I love my town and I see the potential in it and I love that I grew up here and that's why I chose to have my business here,” Masson said.

Getting hungry? Zip's is a classic 1950's diner with a long history.

You can tell your friends famous customers Joe DiMaggio and Alec Baldwin both ate there.

When Channel 3 visited, a family from England was there visiting their son who had just moved into town.

“Wonderful people, everybody is friendly. He's being looked after really well so yeah. We're doing WhatsApp messages from a distance but having met all the people locally we're very happy that he's here,” said Martin Wagner, of England.

“We're labeled as being in the quiet corner, we're not that quiet. There's a lot of really nice things to do around here,” said Judy Laroche, of Killingly.

