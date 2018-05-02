State park fee for CT residents looped into vehicle registration

Crowds showed up at Rocky Neck beach on Wednesday during the warm weather (WFSB)

The hot summer-like weather had people heading to the beach on Wednesday.

This year there’s a new parking fee structure and it appears state residents are loving it.

New this year, if your vehicle is registered in Connecticut, you don’t have to pay an entry fee at CT state parks.

You’ve already paid your parking fee through your vehicle’s registration; $5 dollars per year for two years.

It’s the new 'passport to parks program' that was created by the state legislature.

Funds generated through the system will support the parks system.

“Honestly, if you come down once you’ve paid the fee based on the old parking prices,” Scott Brady, of Vernon.

In-state residents with vehicle registrations are free, but out-of-state vehicles will be charged anywhere from $7 to $22, depending on the park and time of day.

Fees to reserve overnight campgrounds for both in-state and out-of-state visitors still apply.

“That’s beneficial, really good for the parks if you think about it quick and easy,” said Owen White, of Manchester.

For more information about the campsite fees, click here.

Also, the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is still looking to fill positions for the summer season, like lifeguards and supervisors. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.