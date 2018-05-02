Homeowners concerned over silt runoff from construction site

Some neighbors in one section of Gales Ferry are concerned that ongoing housing construction will continue making a muddy mess of their property every time there are heavy downpours.

New houses are going up on Tanger Lane in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard.

The neighbors have no problem with that.

What they have a problem with is when there are heavy downpours like we had last month.

Homeowner Joyce Heberding caught a video of the silty runoff on her phone as it washed down into her yard.

“It was about 2 to 3 inches of silt. All along here. It went down over here down my steps all along that side of the house and sidewalk,” Heberding said.

Now, silt fencing is required. Then the town said residents have to put this protective barrier on the storm drain.

Worried the silty flooding will continue to cause damage, Heberding wrote her concerns in a letter to Advanced Improvements, the company building the four houses.

They responded saying they’ve done more than what they were required to do and said, “the runoff that has occurred due to massive rainstorms is a natural phenomenon and not a lack of effort on Advanced’s part.”

A company spokesman told Channel 3 they are working with the town and the neighbors to resolve the problems.

“We’d like some resolution out of this. We’d like the town to step up,” said Mark Thackston, a homeowner.

Channel 3 visited town hall and public works director Steve Masalin said they’re aware of the situation.

He also said they plan to reassess the storm drainage system there and make improvements if necessary.

In the meantime, Channel 3 spoke to an attorney knowledgeable in these cases.

He says if its temporary cosmetic damage, that’s something that can be quickly remediated.

However, if its structural long-term damage, then homeowners will have to defend their property and rights.

