Amtrak train stuck in Branford for 3 hours

An Amtrak train was stuck in Branford for about 3 hours on Wednesday.

Amtrak officials said an issue with the compressor caused the train to stop.

There were passengers on the train at the time of the issue.

Another train had to pull it to a station in Old Saybrook.

The passengers will be changed to a functioning train to finish their trip.

