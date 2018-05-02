Crews extinguish brush fire at Case Mountain in Manchester

Crews battled a brush fire at Case Mountain in Manchester on Wednesday evening.
The fire was reported at the mountain near Spring Street, a little after 6 p.m.
It has since been extinguished.
Officials said no injuries were reported.
It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.
