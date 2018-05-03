Body found at scene of barn explosion, standoff in North Haven

A hostage situation and barn explosion on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven injured nine officers Wednesday night. (WFSB)

A section of Quinnipiac Avenue remained closed on Thursday following a standoff and explosion. (WFSB)

A barn was leveled by an explosion after a standoff situation on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on Wednesday night. (WFSB)

A body was found at the scene of a barn fire that burned after an explosion and standoff in North Haven that unfolded Wednesday evening.

At an update Thursday morning, CT State Police did not identified the person yet, saying an autopsy was scheduled.

"This is an active investigation," said Trooper Kelly Grant, Connecticut State Police. "Obviously a lot of fire damage, so there is going to be a lot of collecting evidence and sifting through and seeing what we have out there."

Troopers said a man held his wife hostage inside of a home on Quinnipiac Avenue for several days.

Police haven't released the man's name, but Channel 3 obtained Facebook video of SWAT officers trying to get in contact with a man at the scene Wednesday night who was named "John."

The wife had escaped and alerted police on Wednesday, but he barricaded himself inside a barn near a house on the property.

That's where police said the explosion happened Wednesday night.

Of the 10 officers who were injured, nine were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. As of Thursday evening, four were able to head home while five were still being treated for a variety of trauma-related injuries.

After speaking with neighbors and searching court records, Channel 3 found a John Sayre who lives at the Quinnipiac Avenue home. According to judicial records, his wife filed for divorce last month.

Sayre also has a plumbing license registered to the Quinnipiac Avenue home.

Troopers would only confirm Thursday morning that suspect was not in custody.

The area surrounding the property was blocked off by rows of cruisers Wednesday night and most of Thursday. Quinnipiac Avenue was closed between McArthur Road and Pentway Lane. It reopened just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, school buses were reportedly affected by the investigation, according to M&J Bus Company. Two buses had to be rerouted.

North Haven police said they first responded to the scene around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the barn.

Troopers told Channel 3 that they determined a tactical response was necessary.

"Our detectives began an investigation [Wednesday] afternoon and as it progressed we determined there was a need for a SWAT team," said Deputy Chief Jonathan Mulhern, North Haven Police Department.

While police and the SWAT team were negotiating with the man, state police said there was an explosion at the barn.

Flames were captured in video that was recorded at the scene.

Drone 3 captured video of what remained of the barn on Thursday morning. See it here.

The last time the man was seen was when he was barricaded inside of the barn.

Investigators are trying to determine if the discovered body belong to him.

"There are still a lot of loose ends here," Mulhern said. "We aren’t going to take anything for granted so I’m not going to release anything to do with the victim or location until we have a conclusion with an identification."

“They are interviewing any witnesses, any victims, anyone who may have any kind of information on this investigation," Grant said.

State police took the lead on the investigation. The SWAT team left the scene on Thursday morning.

