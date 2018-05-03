Trains delayed out of New Haven after a person was struck

Metro-North trains out of New Haven may experience delays because of a person being struck by a nearby train.

The rail service reported delays of up to 20 minutes going into and out of New Haven.

The person was struck near West Haven by an Amtrak train and died, according to Metro-North.

No other details were released.

