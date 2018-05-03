Showers to linger this evening

Thursday marked day two of a three-day warm stretch, and another warm day is on tap on Friday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said 94 degrees was achieved at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

That breaks a record of 93 degrees from 2001 for the Hartford area.

The humidity was high as well on Thursday, with dew point temperatures in the 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the chance for storms continues through this evening.

A batch of storms moved into the state around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"Strong to damaging wind gusts are possible in a few locations along with downpours and dangerous cloud to ground lightning," DePrest said.

Track any storms that may pop up with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

The storms will get weaker as the move through the state, and showers will linger through the evening.

Temperatures will fall back into the 70s tonight, but thunderstorms could knock them down into the 60s in some spots.

"Later tonight, there is still a chance for a shower, although they will be much weaker. It is going to be mild and muggy overnight with lows mostly in the 60s and there may be areas of fog," DePrest said.

A cold front will be dragged across the state on Friday.

However, most of the day will remain warm with highs in the 80s and moderate humidity. If we get enough sunshine, temperatures could reach 90 degrees.

"If that happens at Bradley International Airport, we will have our first heat wave of 2018," DePrest said.

There is a chance for strong storms on Friday as well.

The front will settle to the south of New England on Saturday.

As a result, Saturday is expected to be slightly cooler with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s.

The humidity is also expected to return to comfortable levels.

Sunday, there's a good chance for some showers.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.