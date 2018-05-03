Woman killed in late night Meriden stabbing

Mateus Nascimento-Dacosta is accused of violating a protective order three times. His girlfriend was found stabbed to death in Meriden. (Meriden police)

A 21-year-old woman was killed in a late-night stabbing in Meriden.

According to police, the victim's boyfriend, Mateus Nascimento-Dacosta, 20, of Danbury, turned himself in to Waterbury police after it happened.

Police said they responded to a home at 63 S. 3rd St. for a possible stabbing around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a man out on the street waiting for officers.

The man said there was a woman inside whom he believed was stabbed by her boyfriend.

When police entered the home, they found the 21-year-old victim. She appeared to have suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

They started to treat her, but she died at a local hospital.

Her identity has not been released.

Detectives said as they started to investigate, Nascimento-Dacosta traveled to Waterbury where he turned himself in to the police department.

He was brought back to Meriden where he was charged with three counts of violation of a protective order. Police said there were three orders in place from previous incidents involving the victim.

Nascimento-Dacosta is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement was also notified as he is an illegal citizen.

Police expected additional charges to be filed.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.