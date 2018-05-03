Cases continued for 3 Montville administrators arrested amid 'fight club' investigation

Brian Levesque, Tatiana Patten and Jeffrey Theodoss were arrested in for not reporting a fight club in Montville High School. (State police)

Three Montville school administrators whom state police said knew about a suspected "fight club" involving students had their court cases continued on Thursday.

Superintendent Brian Levesque, 45, assistant principal Tatiana Patten, 59, and 64-year-old principal Jeffrey Theodoss were arrested in connection with the incident last month.

All three remain on leave after being charged with "failure of mandated reporter to report abuse." Teachers and school administrators are mandated reporters and are required to report abuse.

They were expected to appear in court on Thursday but they didn't.

"These people love students, they love teaching. All of them have a great history of teaching, why would they subject, if I can ask rhetorically, some student to abuse without reporting this stuff," said Attorney Richard Brown, who represents Theodoss.

He said the law isn't clear if this type of conduct needs to be reported.

"What is needed is not an arrest but what's really needed is educating with each and every teacher or administrators in the school systems," Brown said.

The fights happened at Montville High School toward the end of last year.

They came to light when student-recorded videos of them surfaced on social media. Troopers said they began investigating in Dec. 2017.

The investigation led to the arrest of then-substitute teacher Ryan Fish.

According to an arrest warrant, Fish not only knew about the fights, he also encouraged some of them.

He admitted that to investigators and said he allowed the fights so the students could get their energy out.

He has since been fired.

As investigators continued to look into the case, they found that Levesque, Patten and Theodoss failed to report the fights despite learning that they happened.

The three are now expected to appear in court on June 7.

