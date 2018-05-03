Partial building collapse closes road, impacts 2 stores in Hartford

A road in Hartford is expected to be closed for another 24 hours after a partial building collapse on Thursday.

Bricks and awnings were scattered all over the sidewalk on the corner of Capen and Garden streets Thursday afternoon after part of the two-story building collapsed.

The building is both commercial and residential, with two bodegas on the bottom level and four apartments on the second floor.

Only one apartment was being lived in. Those three people are staying with family.

The Hartford Fire Department closed Garden Street to north and southbound traffic between Edgewood and Greenfield streets. Capen Street is also closed to east and westbound traffic between its intersections with Enfield and Garden streets.

According to city records, the building was built in 1930 and was purchased by Mohammad Khan in 2011.

In the fall of 2013, the city stopped work on the building after they learned work was being done without a permit and there was unsafe wiring found in the basement.

In October 2014, after an inspection was completed by the city, they found violations and condemned the entire building.

It was due to disrepair.

The owner had seven days to bring the building into compliance or evacuate tenants.

There were other violations in at the end of 2014 but records don't specify the type.

In January 2015, city records show the owner never showed up to court and a judge issued Khan a written order for police to pick him up.

Everyone got out of the building safely and no injuries were reported.

When asked what happened with the outcome of those violations, city officials said, "we know so far that the city did conduct inspections and there were violations but we don't know how that process ended."

As for what they're going to do with the building, Channel 3 was told the owner is dealing with his insurance company and will bring out professionals in the morning.

The city is giving him up to 48 hours.

