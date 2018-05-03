5.3.18 Soufflé Glacé

Soufflé Glacé

Recipe provided by Adam Young of Sift Bake Shop

Custard:

Eggs, separated 10 ea

Sugar 2 C

Lime Zest 1 T

Mango puree 1 ½ C

Gelatin 4 sheet

Cream ½ C

Heavy Cream 2 ½ C

Method:

Split the sugar into thirds.

Ribbon the first third with the egg yolks.

Whip the second third with the heavy cream.

Whip the remaining third with the egg whites.

Soften the gelatin in cold water and dissolve in the cream

Beat the ribboned yolks into the mano a little at a time.

Add the dissolved gelatin, and lime zest.

Fold in the egg whites.

Fold in the whipped cream.

Pour into vessels, and freeze.