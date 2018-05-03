Man dies after being hit by car, woman charged with drunk driving

A Windsor Locks woman is facing charges after police said she was drunk when she fatally struck a man with a car Thursday morning.

It was just after midnight Thursday when police received a 911 call reporting a person was hit by a car on Old County Road.

Officers found 65-year-old Francis Franco suffering from a head injury. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he died.

Police said 37-year-old Ladonna Davis was driving the car at the time of the incident. She stayed at the scene.

She failed a field sobriety test, police said, and test results later showed her blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

Davis was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. On May 22, she was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

