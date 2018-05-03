PD: 5-year-old child found dead inside vehicle in Waterford

Waterford police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old child (WFSB)

Waterford police are investigating after a 5-year-old was found dead inside a car Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Waterford police were notified about a missing child on Maple Avenue, in the Quaker Hill section of town.

About 19 minutes later, police said the 5-year-old was found unresponsive inside the family's four-door sedan.

Resuscitation attempts were not successful, and the child was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Connecticut States Attorney’s Office in New London is assisting Waterford Police in the investigation.

"The police department as a member of this community would like to send out its heartfelt condolences to the family of the child," Police Chief Brett Mahoney said.

Police said they are working to determine how the child got into the vehicle.

The name of the child has not been released.

"That child was located unresponsive in a family vehicle.We are looking into how the child got into the vehicle. Trying to answer questions as to the cause at this point would be pure guess work. And would not be fair to the family," Mahoney said.

The police department's Chaplains are with the family offering any assistance to cope with this tremendous loss.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.