Former FBI agent describes SWAT team responses

Officers from several towns responded to the stand off in North Haven (WFSB)

The South Central Regional SWAT team surrounded the barn in North Haven that blew up Wednesday night.

There were 10 members injured, and nine spent the night in the hospital.

Four of them were able to get out on Thursday and the others are expected to be okay but are dealing with trauma-related injuries.

The South Central Regional SWAT team is made up of officers from six different police departments.

"The South Central Regional SWAT team is a regional SWAT team that is comprised of members from the departments of Guilford, Branford, North Branford, North Haven, East Haven, and Madison,” said Branford Police Capt. Geoffrey Morgan.

They're called in when a situation exceeds the normal response from patrol officers.

"That was certainly the case in North Haven, and these officers responded and they did an amazing job,” Morgan said.

They are considered the best of the best in the region for good reason.

"There is a very rigorous process to even be accepted to the team and they train at least a couple times a month,” Morgan said.

Kenneth Gray is a former FBI agent that operated out of New Haven for 24 years.

"I’m familiar with SWAT teams having been a member of the New Haven FBI SWAT team for nine years,” said Gray, who is a lecturer of the University of New Haven.

He spent three as a crises manager.

"Whenever you have a crisis, you have several different elements that come together. One is your crisis management team. Usually that's the on scene leader and there is the crisis negotiators who are trying to resolve this peacefully and then there is the SWAT teams if it's required which would resolve it tactically,” Gray said.

Gray said every situation is fluid and dynamic, and the response to the situation in North Haven that ended with an explosion was warranted.

"I certainly hope they all get through it okay,” Gray said.

These SWAT teams also have EMS and medical members which can be crucial in situations like they encountered last night.

For now everyone is just glad the members will be okay.

