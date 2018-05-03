New Haven police searching for shooting suspect

Police were seen on Winchester Avenue (WFSB)

Police in New Haven are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were seen in front of a home on Highland Street near Winchester Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

For safety reasons, police evacuated a four-block area on Winchester Avenue, but that evacuation has since been lifted.

Police said they are looking for a suspect connected to a shooting that happened on Thompson Street near Newhall Street on Thursday afternoon.

The victim is expected to survive.

New Haven officials said the suspect was believed to have been operating a green motorcycle at the time of the shooting, which was found outside a home on Highland Street.

