West Haven Savin Rock Festival canceled due to budget issues

The mayor of West Haven announced on Thursday that she will be canceling the Savin Rock Festival.

The annual festival was set for July, but is canceled after 36 years.

Nancy Rossi, the mayor, said she is canceling it as a cost-saving measure.

Rossi released a statement on Thursday that read in part, “It is with sadness that I announce that the City of West Haven will not sponsor a Savin Rock Festival in 2018 as a result of my administration’s ongoing cost-saving measures. I know what the festival represents, and I know the community looks forward to it; but the truth is, we cannot afford it this year. The City of West Haven is facing an $8 million revenue shortfall.”

She went on to say that the city is eliminating 17 positions in the 2019 fiscal year budget and are asking employees to take furlough days.

"We at this point in time can't absorb $5,000, let alone $50,000," said Rossi.

Rossi also announced that she is canceling the mayor’s annual holiday party in December, and is also reviewing other events and festivals that the city sponsors.

"We can't sustain that type of festival," Rossi said.

People understand times are tough, but say it's a shame that an annual West Haven tradition will be skipped over.

"It's always a good festival. It's always good," said Rima Laricheva of New Haven.

Rossi said the Savin Rock Festival isn't canceled forever and maybe next year the city will be in better financial shape.

