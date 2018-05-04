Investigators continue work to identify body in North Haven rubble

Demolition crews were on the scene two days after a barn explosion on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven. (WFSB)

Officials continued to work into Friday to identify the remains found following a standoff and barn explosion in North Haven.

After speaking with neighbors and searching court records, Channel 3 found that the homeowner is John Sayre.

Judicial records show that his wife filed for divorce last month.

Ten SWAT team members were hurt when the building blew up Wednesday night on Quinnipiac Avenue.

They are expected to be OK.

North Haven's first selectman said a man held his wife against her will in the home on the property for three days.

She managed to escape on Wednesday and alert North Haven police.

The explosion happened later after officers arrived to the scene.

It completely leveled the barn and the home.

Authorities have not found the woman's husband.

The neighborhood was locked down and residents were told to shelter in place while the incident unfolded.

Residents said they were terrified.

"I just thank God that we're OK because my life flashed before my eyes," said Shaun Pitts, an eyewitness.

Police issued an advisory about any crowdfunding sites that popped up in reference to the incident.

"Please be advised that any and all GoFundMe posts referring to the incident on Quinnipiac Avenue requesting donations ARE NOT authorized or supported by this department or the Town of North Haven," police posted to their Facebook page. "The donation page was set up by a private citizen and is not a town/department sponsored page."

