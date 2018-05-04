CT lawmakers not giving up on casino legislation

Legislation that could eventually lead to another casino in Connecticut has been pulled after debate spilled into the early hours.

Democratic Rep. Steven Stafstrom says it was pulled after it became apparent discussion in the House would continue into the next day.

But the Bridgeport lawmaker says he's confident leaders of the House of Representatives will call the bill for a vote, likely on Friday.

It requires the commissioners of Consumer Protection and Economic and Community Development to develop and issue a request for proposals from developers interested in developing, managing and operating a possible casino.

Stafstrom stresses there's nothing in the bill that authorizes a casino. Rather, he says it's an opportunity to see "what proposals are out there."

MGM Resorts has been pushing for the legislation.

The Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes released a statement on the ongoing debate.

“The only thing this bill accomplishes is to place in jeopardy nearly $1.4 BILLION is state tax revenue, $328 million of which is slated to go directly to cities and towns," said spokesperson Andrew Doba. "Any legislator who votes for this bill is going to have to head back to their community and explain why they voted to place millions in funding in jeopardy, funding that helps with providing services and keeping taxes down. Those are tough questions to answer any year, but particularly in an election year.”

Doba said the Tribes support studying the issue.

"With an open and active investigation by the Inspector General into what happened at the Department of Interior, the only right course of action is to table this bill," he said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.