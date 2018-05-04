Senate passes 'Time's Up' bill

A bill that would overhaul Connecticut’s sexual harassment and sexual assault laws passed the Senate early this morning.

The "time's up" bill would create stronger protections for victims and increase penalties for offenders including:

reforming the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities (CHRO) complaint process by extending deadlines to file complaints

strengthening and expanding Connecticut’s mandated reporter laws

eliminating statutes of limitation for all Class B and C felonies, and extending the statute of limitations for class D felonies from 5 to 25 years and for class A misdemeanors from 1 to 5 years.

increasing financial penalties for offenders

setting a universal process for investigations of harassment complaints against school administrators

requiring increased training and education of sexual harassment in Connecticut workplaces.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) said everyone should be able to "earn a living free from fear that they will be subject to sexual harassment.”

“As we stand the midst of a national reckoning over sexual assault and sexual harassment, this overhaul of Connecticut laws will go a long way to providing critical protections for Connecticut residents," Looney said in a statement on Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) said they need to "eliminate inappropriate behavior and harassment in the workplace."

“Once law, the Time’s Up Act will establish Connecticut a national leader when it comes to stamping out sexual assault and harassment," Duff said in a statement on Friday.

The bill now heads to the house.

