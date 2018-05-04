20-year-old father arrested after young child found wandering streets of East Windsor

Andrew Saez was charged with risk of injury to a minor after his toddler was found wandering in a street in East Windsor. (East Windsor police)

A father was arrested after his toddler was found wandering on a street in East Windsor.

20-year-old Andrew Saez was charged with risk of injury to a minor, police said.

Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. on Friday. A resident reported that a small child was seen wandering on S. Water Street near its intersection with Bridge Street.

When police arrived, they found the child, whom they said was between 1 and 2 years old, only wearing a diaper.

The child was unable to communicate and was crying.

An ambulance was called and crews evaluated the child. The toddler was brought to a hospital.

Officers canvassed the area with a photo of the child in an attempt to locate the parents.

According to police, a front door was open at a residence on S. Water Street. The parents were found inside, asleep.

Saez was arrested and released on a $5,000 bond. He'll face a judge in Enfield Superior Court. on May 15.

Additional charges for the incident are possible, police said.

The Department of Children and Families was contacted and will investigate.

