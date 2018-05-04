Scattered showers and winds expected through the weekend

After a hot and humid Friday afternoon, Friday night and early Saturday morning is trending cooler with scattered showers and winds possible throughout the state.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said that a previous thunderstorm watch was cancelled after the intensity of the storms dissipated while passing through the Catskills in New York and through Vermont.

For Friday night, DePrest said rain could crop up throughout the state, along with strong winds.

"The line of storms will weaken by the time they reach Connecticut later this evening, between 9:00 and 11:00 pm. However, we can’t rule out strong or damaging wind gusts, especially in western portions of the state," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

The cold front will settle to the south of New England on Saturday. It'll leave things dry and slightly cooler, with highs in the 70s. The humidity will also return to more comfortable levels.

"While the first half of the weekend is dry, showers will still be possible Sunday," DePrest said.

Track the potential storms with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

