CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man jumps on school bus hood in middle of Mass. Pike

Authorities are investigating after a man forced a school bus to stop along the Mass. Turnpike, then jumped onto its hood.

Mass. State Police said that on Tuesday, that school bus was traveling in the middle lane on the westbound side of the Pike in Newton when a red Toyota Corolla, driven by a 42-year-old Dorchester man, pulled in front of the bus.

"For reasons still under investigation, he stopped in the middle travel lane, forcing the school bus behind him to stop," police explained.

The driver then got out of the Corolla and tried to get access to the bus via the side door, but the bus driver denied that access.

The driver said the man was yelling about the bus windows being too dark.

"The bus operator attempted to drive away, but the man walked in front of the bus and jumped up on the hood. Eventually, the man got off the hood and the bus driver was able to drive away," State Police explained.

No students were on-board the bus at the time.

Officials have since been able to identify the driver of the Corolla.

State Police noted that the investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

