Woman killed in Meriden stabbing identified by police

Police have identified the 21-year-old woman killed in a stabbing in Meriden.

They said Alyssa Gurrerro was the victim of the crime and that she lived in the home where it happened.

She had only been living there for a month and had previously lived in Brookfield.

According to police, the victim's boyfriend, Mateus Nascimento-Dacosta, 20, of Danbury, turned himself in to Waterbury police.

Police said they responded to a home at 63 S. 3rd St. for the stabbing around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a man out on the street waiting for officers.

The man said there was a woman inside whom he believed was stabbed by her boyfriend.

When police entered the home, they found Gurrerro. She appeared to have suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

They started to treat her, but she died at a local hospital.

Detectives said as they started to investigate, Nascimento-Dacosta traveled to Waterbury where he turned himself in to the police department.

He was brought back to Meriden where he was charged with three counts of violation of a protective order. Police said there were three orders in place from previous incidents involving the victim.

Nascimento-Dacosta is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement was also notified because police said he is an illegal citizen.

They expected additional charges to be filed.

