Plainville police looking for missing teen

A teenage girl from Plainville was reported missing and police hope the public can help find her.

They said 15-year-old Selena Fuentes was last seen on Monday.

They described her as standing 5'2" tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was wearing all dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Plainville police at 860-747-1616.

