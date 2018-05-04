Piece of parking garage falls on car in Hartford

A piece of the St. Francis Hospital parking garage on Collins Street fell onto a car on Friday morning. (WFSB)

A piece of a parking garage fell on a car in Hartford on Friday morning.

It happened on Collins Street at the garage for St. Francis Hospital.

Police confirmed the incident and said there were no injuries.

The fire department is on the scene to assess the damage.

Channel 3 has a crew heading there as well.

