Police investigating body that washed ashore in Westport

Westport Police are investigating a body that washed ashore on Friday.

According to police, around 8:40 a.m., a resident reported a body that washed ashore on Saugatuck Shores in the area of Harbor Road.

Police discovered the deceased male on the water line.

A part of Harbor Road is closed while police investigate. Bermuda Road and Pebble Beach Lane are being used as detours.

Detectives are investigating this incident and the medical examiner is responding to the scene.

Police have not identified the man at this time.

There is no foul play suspected.

Westport Police expect to have more information about this incident later.

