Milford may be small, but has a lot to offer

David vistited the coastal town of Milford for 20 Towns in Twenty Days (WFSB)

A small city with a big heart.

The Connecticut coastal city charm of Milford can be felt just strolling downtown.

“I like the view, nice small-town community, all the shops down in the middle of town,” said Tyler Geanacopoulos of Milford.

You can take a walk on the 14 miles of shoreline facing the long island sound

“You get beautiful places like this to walk for,” said Thurmon Whitley of Milford.

Everywhere you look there is a bit of history in the sixth oldest town in Connecticut.

“The people are great, I love the people here,” said Anne Speller.

Over 50,000 people now live in Milford, and it includes the borough of Woodmont and the village of Devon.

“A lot of history too, I love that, the history,” said Speller.

The land where the city sits today was purchased in 1639 from the chief of the local Paugussets, an Algonquian tribe, by English settlers out of the New Haven colony.

Originally the area was known as “Wepawaug”, after the small river that runs through it.

Settlers used the river to harness power grinding grain, the food scenes changed a bit since then.

“The whole area has lots of good restaurants,” Whitley said.

Eli’s Tavern is one of many in the spread and has been in Milford for four years.

“Our demographic really runs the gambit, we see everybody, from businessmen during lunch to a very family oriented crowd during dinner and then certainly the late-night crowd of the you know, the 21 and 27-year-old’s just having a good time on Friday and Saturday nights,” said Scott Gale, Eli’s Tavern manager.

The entertainment is at your fingertips.

“My big joke is that there’s a festival for everything and Milford arts is in the middle of all of it,” said Lorie Lewis, Milford Arts Council Marketing Director.

The Milford Arts Council runs out of the old eastbound railroad station.

“We’re right on the line, you can just hop off the train and be right here so it’s fantastic,” Lewis said.

There is a display to see every day.

“We have art in this room all the time, we just take down an exhibit and we put one right up right after it,” said Lewis.

But whether it be the famous Oyster Festival, a parade, a visit to the docks, or a premium plate downtown, it’s the people that make this community so special.

“I’ve lived here for twenty years,” Speller said.

“I absolutely love Milford, I came from the DC area where I didn’t really feel like I had a community, but Milford is the perfect community,” said Lewis.

