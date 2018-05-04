Public health officials confirm third case of the measles is an adult

Public health officials said they confirmed a third case of the measles in Connecticut and that the patient was an adult.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced on Friday that the case was in Hartford County.

No other details about the patient were released.

It marked the third case for the state this year.

The other two cases were reported in April from New Haven County. Those infections were contracted out of state.

The DPH said it is collaborating with local partners to identify contacts and implement appropriate control measures.

Wednesday, school officials in Southington confirmed a case of the measles at Derynoski Elementary School.

On Friday, Southington school officials said a small number of students will be removed from school. They wouldn't specify the exact number due to privacy reasons.

The district will pay for the tutoring, which will be five hours per week. The tutoring will happen at an off-site location.

They said exposure would have happened at the end of last month.

Going forward, the district said all Southington staff members will need to demonstrate they were born before 1957, provide proof of two doses of the MMR vaccines, provide medical records showing they once had measles, and get a Titer Test showing the presence and levels of antibiotics.

"Working in an elementary school, everybody should have to be vaccinated," said Hannah Jackman.

The DPH has not said whether or not the case it announced on Friday was the same confirmed by school officials in Southington earlier in the week.

"It's close to home, so it's very concerning," said Sonya Spencer, a Southington parent.

People who have had measles in the past or who have been vaccinated against the disease are considered immune, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Measles is considered highly contagious and can be spread through coughs and sneezes. People with the disease can remain contagious for up to four days.

Symptoms include a mild-to-moderate fever, a cough, runny nose, red eyes and a sore throat. A red or reddish-brown rash also appears, first on the face at the hairline and spreading down to the entire body.

