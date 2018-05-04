PD: Motorcycle driver killed in Lisbon crash

Connecticut State Police said one person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 169 in Lisbon on Friday.

According to police, Rayshawn Cooper, 24, of Norwich was traveling at a fast speed and lost control of a Suzuki motorcycle as he was approaching a left-hand curve at the intersection of Route 169, and Blissville Road.

Police said Cooper was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries from the crash. Cooper was pronounced dead on scene by EMS crews.

The crash happened around 4 p.m., police said.

Route 169 at Blissville Road was closed but has since been reopened.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.