Crews on scene of a car into building in Meriden

Crews are on the scene of a report of a car into a building in Meriden.
Police said the crash happened at 35 Metacomet Drive.
There is no word on injuries.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.
