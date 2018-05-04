Crews on scene of a car into building in Meriden - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crews on scene of a car into building in Meriden

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)

Crews are on the scene of a report of a car into a building in Meriden. 

Police said the crash happened at 35 Metacomet Drive. 

There is no word on injuries. 

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available. 

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.