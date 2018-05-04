Potential soccer league coming to CT needs a name

Promoters with the United Soccer League are asking Connecticut residents to vote for the name of the potential soccer team that may be coming to the state.

The City of Hartford is planning to pump $10 million into Dillon Stadium for a soccer league.

Promoters said they are hopeful to secure a professional team by the spring of 2019.

Promoters are encouraging CT residents and soccer enthusiasts to choose are name the encompasses the tradition of the sport, the culture, and the heritage of the City of Hartford, state, and region.

