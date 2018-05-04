LIFE STAR responds to fatal head-on crash in Kent

Officials from LIFE STAR said three aircraft responded to a deadly head-on crash in Kent on Friday.

According to Connecticut State Police, the head-on crash happened around 7 p.m. at a hill crest on Skiff Mountain Road.

Deanna Lynn Silvernail, 22, of Lakeville died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

According to police, Silvernail, a passenger in Shelby Roger's car traveling southbound, was ejected from the car, down a steep embankment, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that was traveling northbound, Brian Hastings, was airlifted by LIFE STAR, and police said he was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with a suspected serious injury.

Police said Roger was also airlifted by LIFE STAR to Hartford Hospital with a suspected serious injury.

Angela Brazzale, a passenger in Roger's car, was transported to Danbury Hospital with a suspected serious injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

