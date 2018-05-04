New London Police seek man wanted for murder

New London Police have secured an active arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jamir Johnson who is wanted for Murder. (WFSB)

New London Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a murder that took place in 2017.

Police said 18-year-old Jamir Johnson shot and killed Quvant Gray on Orchard Street, on December 9, 2017. Police said Gray was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigation revealed that Jamir Johnson may be responsible for the homicide.

Police secured an active arrest warrant for Johnson for Murder, Possession of a Pistol without a Permit, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

Johnson’s court set bond is $1,500,000.

Police said Johnson is considered “Armed and Dangerous” and should not be approached. If seen, police are urging residents to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269, ext. 0.

