Police investigating body found in Griswold neighborhood

Connecticut State Police said a body was found in the area of Kenwood Road in Griswold on Saturday morning.

According to police, Troop E responded to a report of a deceased body around 9 a.m.

Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime unit are investigating.

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination to identify the individual and the cause of death.

Neighbors told Channel 3 that they’re hoping this helps police solve a months-long investigation in this same neighborhood.

“They were putting the police tape up and they’ve been here all day,” said neighbor Niki Lahaniatis, who said police were in her neighborhood for at least 7 hours.

“We’ve had a few things going on in the neighborhood, very unusual for our area, it’s very quiet out here, ‘the boondocks’ as we call it.”

In December of 2017, there was a fire at a home on Kenwood Estates which killed Janet and Kenneth Lindquist.

Police said Matthew Lindquist was identified as a person of interest in the deadly fire.

“It was sad when you hear things like that. It didn’t change the neighborhood, everyone was hoping for closure at some point and hopefully, today will bring that closure that everybody needs, including their family, if that’s what it is. I hope,” said Lahaniatis.

Police are not connecting this discovery with that fire because they are waiting on an autopsy.

According to police, there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cuoco at 860-896-3235 or 860-896-3230.

