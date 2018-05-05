LIFESTAR responds to crash on Interstate 95 Northbound

Police said LIFESTAR is responding to a crash on I-95 Northbound in Old Lyme on Saturday afternoon.

The crash took place shortly after 2:30 p.m, and the highway reopened about an hour later, according to Connecticut State Police.

According to a notification on the Connecticut Department of Transportation map, the crash may involve person who may have been on the highway in the area between Exits 70 and 71.

Police closed the both lanes of the highway for emergency vehicles.

#CTtraffic: I95 nb & sb x70-71 Old Lyme all lanes now OPEN following crash involving motorcycle. Life Star and ambulance transported injured. https://t.co/OppQ6rYu7p — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 5, 2018

