All officers injured in North Haven barn explosion released

A barn was leveled by an explosion after a standoff situation on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on Wednesday night. (WFSB)

All of the officers injured when a barn exploded in North Haven have been released from the hospital on Saturday, police said.

Ten police officers were injured on Wednesday evening while responding to a tense standoff between a suspect and negotiators, when the barn in which the suspect was barricaded, exploded.

The explosion caused a fire which was not fully extinguished until Thursday morning, according to firefighters.

Troopers said the suspect held his wife hostage inside of his home on Quinnipiac Avenue for several days, until police said she managed to escape and report the incident to police.

Of the 10 officers who were injured, nine were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. As of Thursday evening, four were able to head home while five were still being treated for a variety of trauma-related injuries.

Four of the remaining five officers were released later in the week, while the fifth officer, from East Haven Police Department, was released and is with family on Saturday, said East Haven Lieutenant Joseph Murgo.

After speaking with neighbors and searching court records, Channel 3 found a John Sayre who lives at the Quinnipiac Avenue home. According to judicial records, his wife filed for divorce last month.

Sayre also has a plumbing license registered to the Quinnipiac Avenue home.

Troopers would only confirm Thursday morning that suspect was not in custody.

