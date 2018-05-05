Thousands march to raise money for Hartford food pantry

Walking to fight hunger, thousands of people took to downtown Hartford to raise money for the area’s food pantry on Saturday morning.

Additionally, the donated money benefits several other organizations in the Hartford area.

The Hartford Foodshare CEO, Jason Jakubowski told Channel 3 on Saturday that one of their mission is to change the public’s perception that the time to donate is exclusively during the holidays.

“They don’t realize hunger is a problem year-round,” said Jakubowski. “The money that we raise today is going to go to sustain our operation throughout the summer and the rest of the year.”

Foodshare supplies food and necessities to the Hartford and Tolland counties. Money raised at its signature ‘Walk Against Hunger’ also benefits partner programs such as ‘House of Bread’ in Hartford.

“We serve over 800 meals a day,” said Director of Operations of ‘House of Bread,’ Matthew Beard. “And Foodshare is a big part of that.”

“There’s kids out there and adults out there who need to eat everyday, some of them don’t have a way to house themselves or feed themselves,” said Beard.

“Some of them do house themselves but can’t feed themselves.”

For the first time, the mile and a half walk began at Dunkin Donuts Park, and traversed the streets of downtown Hartford.

Channel 3’s own Scot Haney emceed the event, cheering on participants.

Jakubowski said about 121,000 people in Hartford and Tolland counties battle hunger issues. Today’s walk will further Foodshare’s mission to ensure meals can be served.

“Even worse, one out of every 7 children,” added Jakubowski. “It’s a problem and it could be your neighbor. It could be a friend.”

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.