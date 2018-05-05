Branford house destroyed by fire that started on couch

Fire officials fought a house fire in Branford that they believed started on the couch on Saturday night. (WFSB)

Officials said a couple came back from walking their dog to find their Mill Plain Rd. home up in flames on Saturday night around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters said flames were pouring out of the front of the home.

Although the fire marshal will be investigating the cause and origin of the fire, fire officials on Saturday said the fire may have started on the couple’s couch.

Channel 3 spoke with Branford Fire Chief Tom Mahoney on the dangers of common household items.

“Just about everything in today's homes contain petroleum based fuels, a lot different than Grandma's house,” said Chief Mahoney. “It just spreads with incredible speed and creates a lot of toxic and acrid smoke.”

A firefighter on scene was treated for a back injury, and expected to be okay, the chief said.

