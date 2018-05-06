I-91 Southbound in Enfield reopened after three-car crash

A two car crash closed I-91 S in Enfield on Sunday morning (WFSB)

I-91 Southbound near Exit 47W in Enfield has reopened following a crash that closed all lanes, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said they responded to a three-car crash around 5 a.m.

Enfield Police said traffic was being diverted off Exit 48.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

