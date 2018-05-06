Senate votes to retool Hartford debt deal

The Senate has voted to revamp a plan to have the state of Connecticut eventually pay off $550 million of its capital city's debt.

The bill approved Saturday, 28-to-6, marked a compromise among lawmakers and city officials. The bill moves to the House of Representatives.

Some legislators had expressed surprise that last year's budget called for paying off Hartford's debt over 20 years.

Under this proposal, the Connecticut lawmakers will be able to revisit the agreement after five years.

Last week, the state's Municipal Accountability Board approved the city's plan to stabilize its finances over the next five years.

Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin says he understands the desire of legislators to revisit the agreement. Bronin had sought the state's help after it became apparent Hartford might seek bankruptcy protection.

