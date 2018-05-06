Emergency responders peel off roof of car in extrication

Emergency responders said they peeled back the roof of a car for an extrication on Saturday evening in Seymour.

According to Citizens' Engine Co. No. 2, the extrication happened on Route 313 after a car crashed and rolled onto its side.

The extrication took six minutes, according to officials.

Officials said, "The party was transported to a trauma center."

