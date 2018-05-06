Emergency responders peel off roof of car in extrication

Emergency responders said they peeled back the roof of a car for an extrication on Saturday evening in Seymour.
According to Citizens' Engine Co. No. 2, the extrication happened on Route 313 after a car crashed and rolled onto its side.
The extrication took six minutes, according to officials.
Officials said, "The party was transported to a trauma center."
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.